SEOUL, Sept 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 01 1,094.7* -269.2 -684.4 Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9 Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6 Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7 Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4 Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5 Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1 Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4 Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9 Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5 Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9

Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1

Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4

Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4

Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1

Month to date 1,094.7 -269.2 -684.4 Year to date -4,251.4 2,728.2 3,490.4

*Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1561.1 billion won ($1.5 billion) worth. ($1 = 1066.850 Korean Won) (Reporting By Iktae Park)