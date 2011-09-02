SEOUL, Sept 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 02 -104.7 -254.2 396.5 Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5 Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9 Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6 Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7 Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4 Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5 Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1 Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4 Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9 Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5 Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9 Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1 Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4 Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4 Month to date 988.0 -521.5 -287.9 Year to date -4,358.2 2,475.8 3,886.9 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)