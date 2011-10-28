SEOUL, Oct 28 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Oct 28 480.5 243.8 -667.5
Oct 27 171.4 208.1 -508.8
Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4
Oct 25 394.6 -189.0 -178.9
Oct 24 178.0 285.0 -736.8
Oct 21 -264.1 210.6 26.3
Oct 20 -113.4 5.5 90.6
Oct 19 -31.4 -110.2 59.6
Oct 18 145.9 230.7 212.3
Oct 17 250.5 45.5 -359.3
Oct 14 42.9 69.0 -102.1
Oct 13 442.1 -171.5 -189.8
Oct 12 -3.1 230.1 -58.3
Oct 11 329.9 206.3 -595.7
Oct 10 -101.8 289.0 -96.9
Month to date 1,526.3 2,217.9 -4,007.8
Year to date -5,099.9 5,834.5 -262.9
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim)