SEOUL, Oct 31 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 31 130.2* -262.7 247.3 Oct 28 471.3 252.6 -667.9 Oct 27 171.4 208.1 -508.8 Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4 Oct 25 394.6 -189.0 -178.9 Oct 24 178.0 285.0 -736.8 Oct 21 -264.1 210.6 26.3 Oct 20 -113.4 5.5 90.6 Oct 19 -31.4 -110.2 59.6

Oct 18 145.9 230.7 212.3 Oct 17 250.5 45.5 -359.3 Oct 14 42.9 69.0 -102.1 Oct 13 442.1 -171.5 -189.8 Oct 12 -3.1 230.1 -58.3 Oct 11 329.9 206.3 -595.7 Month to date 1,647.3 1,964.0 -3,760.9 Year to date -4,978.9 6,580.6 -16.0 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 772.9 billion won ($699 million). ($1 = 1105.050 Korean Won) (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)