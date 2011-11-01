MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
SEOUL, Nov 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 1 169.8* 6.4 -14.9 Oct 31 139.0 -271.4 247.7 Oct 28 471.3 252.6 -667.9 Oct 27 171.4 208.1 -508.8 Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4 Oct 25 394.6 -189.0 -178.9 Oct 24 178.0 285.0 -736.8 Oct 21 -264.1 210.6 26.3 Oct 20 -113.4 5.5 90.6 Oct 19 -31.4 -110.2 59.6 Oct 18 145.9 230.7 212.3 Oct 17 250.5 45.5 -359.3 Oct 14 42.9 69.0 -102.1 Oct 13 442.1 -171.5 -189.8 Oct 12 -3.1 230.1 -58.3 Month to date 169.8 6.4 -14.9 Year to date -4,800.2 6,578.3 -30.5 Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for a fourth consecutive session, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 951.5 billion won ($858 million). ($1 = 1108.200 won) (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.