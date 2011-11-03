SEOUL, Nov 3 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Nov 03 -41.8 -178.0 459.6
Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8
Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8
Oct 31 139.0 -271.4 247.7
Oct 28 471.3 252.6 -667.9
Oct 27 171.4 208.1 -508.8
Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4
Oct 25 394.6 -189.0 -178.9
Oct 24 178.0 285.0 -736.8
Oct 21 -264.1 210.6 26.3
Oct 20 -113.4 5.5 90.6
Oct 19 -31.4 -110.2 59.6
Oct 18 145.9 230.7 212.3
Oct 17 250.5 45.5 -359.3
Oct 14 42.9 69.0 -102.1
Month to date -225.0 99.6 642.6
Year to date -5,195.1 6,671.5 627.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Iktae Park)