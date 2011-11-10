SEOUL, Nov 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 10 -504.9 92.2 655.7 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8 Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8 Oct 31 139.0 -271.4 247.7 Oct 28 471.3 252.6 -667.9 Oct 27 171.4 208.1 -508.8 Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4 Oct 25 394.6 -189.0 -178.9 Oct 24 178.0 285.0 -736.8 Oct 21 -264.1 210.6 26.3 Oct 20 -113.4 5.5 90.6 Oct 19 -31.4 -110.2 59.6 Month to date -760.3 534.1 -403.3 Year to date -5,730.3 7,105.9 -387.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)