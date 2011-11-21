SEOUL, Nov 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 21 -307.6 9.6 250.5 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8 Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8 Month to date -1,929.3 761.5 1,464.6 Year to date -6,899.3 7,333.4 1,449.1 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.05 trillion won ($921 million). ($1 = 1138.900 won) (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)