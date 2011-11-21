BRIEF-Magma Fincorp Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 371.9 million rupees versus profit 522.3 million rupees year ago
SEOUL, Nov 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 21 -307.6 9.6 250.5 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8 Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8 Month to date -1,929.3 761.5 1,464.6 Year to date -6,899.3 7,333.4 1,449.1 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1.05 trillion won ($921 million). ($1 = 1138.900 won) (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* PJT Partners Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* entered into a non-legally binding MOU with Inmark Asset Management Pte Ltd and Crystal Hills Inc.