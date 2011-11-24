SEOUL, Nov 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 24 -269.7* 361.7 -53.7 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0 Nov 16 88.7 -77.0 159.2 Nov 15 -75.3 -32.3 38.7 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Month to date -2,920.8 1,238.9 1,959.2 Year to date -7,890.9 7,810.8 1,943.6 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 2.04 trillion won ($1.77 billion). ($1 = 1152.1000 won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)