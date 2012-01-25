SEOUL, Jan 25 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 25 930.2* -530.8 -396.2 Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5 Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8 Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1 Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3 Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6 Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5 Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1 Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8 Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Jan 06 -47.2 -69.9 303.9 Jan 05 -37.3 262.3 -230.8 Jan 04 298.3 99.5 -392.1 Jan 03 321.8 277.3 -971.0 Month to date 5,268.1 972.7 -5.253.0 Year to date 5,268.1 972.7 -5.253.0

Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 4.94 trillion won ($4.36 billion) worth. ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)