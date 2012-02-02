SEOUL, Feb 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 02 990.2* -226.2 -736.8 Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6 Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3 Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5 Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9 Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1 Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4 Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5 Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8 Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1 Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3 Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6 Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5 Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1 Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8 Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0 Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1 Month to date 1,405.8 -503.6 -934.4 Year to date 7,711.8 -143.6 -6,569.4

Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1546.1 billion won ($1.37 billion)worth. ($1 = 1126.4000 Korean won) (Reporting By Iktae Park)