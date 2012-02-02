SEOUL, Feb 2 Daily net trading in shares
on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 02 990.2* -226.2 -736.8
Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6
Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3
Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5
Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9
Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1
Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4
Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5
Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8
Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1
Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3
Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6
Jan 13 604.5 391.4 -337.5
Jan 12 169.9 112.7 -274.1
Jan 11 112.4 71.1 -85.8
Jan 10 28.9 189.3 -537.0
Jan 09 -77.5 52.2 347.1
Month to date 1,405.8 -503.6 -934.4
Year to date 7,711.8 -143.6 -6,569.4
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
1546.1 billion won ($1.37 billion)worth.
($1 = 1126.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Iktae Park)