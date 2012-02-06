Fitch Rates UOB's Basel III Tier 2 Subordinated Notes 'A+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) proposed Singapore dollar-denominated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under the bank's SGD15bn Euro medium-term note programme. The final rating on the securities is subjected to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already rece