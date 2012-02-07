SEOUL, Feb 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 07 360.5 -71.9 -254.9 Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0 Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1 Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2 Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6 Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3 Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5 Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9 Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1 Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4 Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5 Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8 Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1 Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3 Jan 16 6.3 58.0 140.6 Month to date 1,840.4 -883.8 -1,014.6 Year to date 8,146.4 -523.8 -6,649.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Compiled by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)