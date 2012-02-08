SEOUL, Feb 8 Daily net trading in shares
on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8
Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4
Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0
Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1
Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2
Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6
Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3
Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5
Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9
Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1
Jan 25 939.5 -539.9 -396.4
Jan 20 1,441.8 -198.7 -1,151.5
Jan 19 743.2 56.0 -731.8
Jan 18 447.1 -96.5 -291.1
Jan 17 462.3 66.6 -676.3
Month to date 2,240.5 -873.0 -1,419.9
Year to date 8,546.5 -513.0 -7,054.8
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
937.3 billion won ($837.81 million).
($1 = 1118.7500 Korean won)
