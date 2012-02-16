SEOUL, Feb 16 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 16 -69.8 -331.5 417.1 Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2 Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9 Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6 Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5 Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5 Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8 Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4 Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0 Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1 Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2 Feb 01 415.6 -277.4 -197.6 Jan 31 140.3 -39.9 -32.3 Jan 30 -76.3 -199.5 171.5 Jan 27 500.3 -190.4 -250.9 Jan 26 464.1 -173.8 -270.1 Month to date 2,810.6 -1,670.5 -1,009.3 Year to date 9,116.6 -1,310.5 -6,644.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)