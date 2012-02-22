SEOUL, Feb 22 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 22 289.6* -221.7 -16.2
Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6
Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6
Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9
Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9
Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2
Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9
Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6
Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5
Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5
Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8
Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4
Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0
Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1
Feb 02 1,009.6 -206.3 -766.2
Month to date 3,672.0 -2,533.2 -1,080.4
Year to date 9,978.0 -2,173.2 -6,715.3
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
845.4 billion won ($753.04 million) worth.
($1 = 1122.6500 Korean won)
(Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)