SEOUL, Feb 23 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 23 -36.4 -219.8 237.3 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9 Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9 Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2 Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9 Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6 Feb 10 88.3 -280.6 319.5 Feb 09 105.3 -98.9 44.5 Feb 08 395.8 15.5 -405.8 Feb 07 364.9 -76.6 -254.4 Feb 06 176.6 -38.8 -146.0 Feb 03 -121.9 -289.4 350.1 Month to date 3,656.2 -2,773.8 -843.2 Year to date 9,962.2 -2,413.8 -6,478.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Compiled by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)