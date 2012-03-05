SEOUL, Feb 5 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Mar 5 -58.3 -145.7 272.4
Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3
Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3
Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5
Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8
Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7
Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1
Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3
Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6
Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6
Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9
Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9
Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2
Feb 14 20.9 69.9 147.9
Feb 13 168.3 -89.8 -178.6
Month to date 316.5 -129.8 -41.9
Year to date 10,894.0 -2,513.1 -6,972.9
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Compiled by Tae-yi Kim)