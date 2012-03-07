SEOUL, March 7 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 7 -376.9 135.4 349.9 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9 Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9 Feb 15 243.5 -53.6 -341.2 Month to date -275.5 -120.0 606.1 Year to date 10,302.0 -2,503.3 -6,324.9

Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 862.2 billion won($767.92 million) worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1122.7750 Korean won) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Ed Lane)