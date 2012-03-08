SEOUL, March 8 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 8 -425.5 148.1 201.7 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9 Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9 Month to date -269.4 -126.9 606.8 Year to date 10,308.1 -2,510.1 -6,324.2

Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total selling for the period to a net 1,069.7 billion won ($909.10 million). ($1 = 1124.8500 Korean won) (Compiled by Jinkyu Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)