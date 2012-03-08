BRIEF-Myhome Real Estate's 2016 net profit rises 55.3 percent y/y
Feb 17 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
SEOUL, March 8 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 8 -425.5 148.1 201.7 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Feb 20 164.3 -263.6 66.6 Feb 17 262.4 -54.0 -302.9 Feb 16 -53.7 -348.3 417.9 Month to date -269.4 -126.9 606.8 Year to date 10,308.1 -2,510.1 -6,324.2
Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total selling for the period to a net 1,069.7 billion won ($909.10 million). ($1 = 1124.8500 Korean won) (Compiled by Jinkyu Kang; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 17 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* Says 2016 net profit up 102.11 percent y/y at 2.06 billion yuan ($300.07 million)