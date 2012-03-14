BRIEF-Sun Life Financial posts Q4 operating EPS c$1.19
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SEOUL, March 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 14 517.2 53.9 -479.4 Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1 Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3 Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4 Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Feb 21 129.1 -306.7 180.6 Month to date -182.5 27.9 201.4 Year to date 10,395.0 -2,355.3 -6,729.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Sun Life financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation