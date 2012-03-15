Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
SEOUL, March 15 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 15 138.5 -218.4 74.9 Mar 14 535.9 41.3 -479.2 Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1 Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3 Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4 Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Feb 23 -14.2 -242.2 238.1 Feb 22 310.2 -242.4 -16.3 Month to date -25.3 -203.1 276.5 Year to date 10,552.2 -2,586.4 -6,654.5 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net xx won worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Joseph Radford)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT