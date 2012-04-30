SEOUL, April 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 30 298.0* 7.9 -278.1 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8 Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2 Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7 Apr 20 -327.9 -132.9 418.1 Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1 Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2 Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9 Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Month to date -339.9 379.1 875.2 Year to date 10,744.8 -3,025.9 -4,629.5 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 794.2 billion won ($699.64 million) worth. ($1 = 1135.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)