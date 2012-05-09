SEOUL, May 9 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's
main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 09 -344.5* -56.2 220.2
May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1
May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4
May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1
May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5
May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7
Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6
Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9
Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5
Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8
Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2
Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7
Apr 20 -327.9 -132.9 418.1
Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1
Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2
Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9
Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3
Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3
Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2
Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2
Month to date-1,471.4 301.6 1,011.1
Year to date 9,586.9 -2,731.2 -3,897.9
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for six consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1.47 trillion won ($1.3 billion) worth.
($1 = 1135.6500 Korean won)
(Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)