Egypt's cabinet reshuffle includes nine ministers
CAIRO, Feb 14 A reshuffle of Egypt's cabinet will involve nine ministers, including those responsible for investment and agriculture, Egypt's state television said on Tuesday.
SEOUL, May 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 10 -201.4* 129.5 245.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9 Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5 Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8 Apr 24 9.3 214.1 50.2 Apr 23 -121.9 158.0 -91.7 Apr 20 -327.9 -132.9 418.1 Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1 Month to date-1,672.0 431.1 1,255.7 Year to date 9,386.3 -2,601.7 -3,653.3 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sellings for the period to a net 1671.9 billion won ($1.47 billion)worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1140.4000 Korean won) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)
OTTAWA, Feb 14 Canadian home prices rose in January as values in the hot Toronto market climbed even further, while Vancouver prices picked up after three months of declines, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuela's powerful Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Tuesday called his blacklisting by the United States on drug charges an "imperialist aggression" in the first bilateral flare-up under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.