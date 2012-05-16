SEOUL, May 16 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 16 -500.1 40.2 272.8
May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1
May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9
May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2
May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4
May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4
May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1
May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4
May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1
May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5
May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7
Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6
Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9
Apr 26 174.3 -85.5 -198.5
Apr 25 -2.2 45.7 -23.8
Month to date-2,687.7 603.0 1,912.7
Year to date 8,370.7 -2,429.8 -2,996.3
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for 11 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
2,687.5 billion won ($2.33 billion) worth.
($1 = 1154.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Iktae Park)