SEOUL, May 21 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 21 -57.7* 13.7 86.2
May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6
May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5
May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3
May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1
May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9
May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2
May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4
May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4
May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1
May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4
May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1
May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5
May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7
Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6
Apr 27 321.9 20.3 -243.9
Month to date-3,217.7 872.4 2,394.4
Year to date 7,840.7 -2,160.4 -2,514.7
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for 14 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
3,217.5 billion korean won ($2.74 billion) worth.
($1 = 1172.8000 Korean won)
(Compiled by Eun Jee Park)