SEOUL, May 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 24 -263.4* 175.5 8.8 May 23 -382.5 178.2 168.0

May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Month to date-3,867.6 1,173.0 2,681.6 Year to date 7,190.7 -1,859.8 -2,227.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Sunil Nair)