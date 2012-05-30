BRIEF-Moody's - Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
SEOUL, May 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 30 -22.2 101.4 61.3 May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6 May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 Month to date-3,964.0 1,645.1 2,385.3 Year to date 7,094.3 -1,387.7 -2,523.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
TOKYO, Feb 16 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said low profitability at financial institutions could sow the seeds of a new financial crisis, offering his strongest warning to date of the demerits of aggressive monetary easing pursued by major central banks.