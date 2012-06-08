BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
SEOUL, June 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 08 8.8 46.3 -59.8 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6 May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 Month to date -477.4 508.4 -770.2 Year to date 6,777.0 -959.0 -3,245.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou