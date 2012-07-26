Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
SEOUL, July 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 26 -45.3* 119.6 -70.4 Jul 25 -84.4 145.7 -52.7 Jul 24 -7.1 -26.1 29.8 Jul 23 -167.4 -106.6 264.5 Jul 20 192.5 -68.2 -138.7 Jul 19 73.2 287.2 -340.7 Jul 18 -43.0 -191.9 225.5 Jul 17 318.1 583.7 -216.5 Jul 16 -84.6 47.8 31.8 Jul 13 -335.5 432.4 -126.9 Jul 12 -241.4 -141.2 491.6 Jul 11 -226.8 -13.2 230.6 Jul 10 -116.2 -24.5 172.0 Jul 9 -334.5 -43.6 245.7 Jul 6 18.1 -160.3 188.0 Month to date -650.6 1,411.5 39.0 Year to date 5,090.8 2,278.9 -3,806.2
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 304.2 billion won ($264.29 million) worth. ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.