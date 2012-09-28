SEOUL, Sept 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 28 181.4 -123.0 -53.5 Sep 27 -108.5 37.7 82.8 Sep 26 44.0 -177.6 130.2 Sep 25 1.8 66.5 9.5 Sep 24 14.5 -22.9 11.4 Sep 21 161.6 -34.7 -114.4 Sep 20 199.7 -253.3 62.4 Sep 19 181.5 -201.4 27.4 Sep 18 69.5 -23.4 -34.0 Sep 17 520.6 -452.7 -66.2 Sep 14 1,219.1 184.1 -1381.7 Sep 13 115.3 -97.5 -20.9 Sep 12 68.2 399.6 -465.8 Sep 11 177.1 -217.9 34.8 Sep 10 198.1 -51.0 -146.1 Sep 07 312.8 377.0 -703.5 Month to date 3,207.9 -1,028.6 -2,025.3 Year to date 14,757.9 1,387.2 -11,959.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Jane Chung)