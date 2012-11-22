BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
SEOUL, Nov 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 22 -38.6 255.6 -215.7 Nov 21 164.4 -80.1 -100.4 Nov 20 50.4 55.9 -127.3 Nov 19 -131.4 166.6 -38.8 Nov 16 -133.7 167.9 -38.5 Nov 15 -257.7 182.6 31.6 Nov 14 -70.5 103.8 -45.0 Nov 13 -476.0 -17.5 9.6 Nov 12 -155.1 104.8 36.9 Nov 9 -265.0 59.1 189.1 Nov 8 -117.8 -301.2 400.6 Nov 7 132.9 -33.0 -106.6 Nov 6 3.8 164.3 -167.0 Nov 5 -52.8 -11.2 72.0 Nov 2 141.0 401.7 -197.1 Nov 1 208.8 -381.8 162.3 Month to date -521.6 -837.5 -134.2 Year to date 13,883.0 2,864.7 -11,211.4 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share