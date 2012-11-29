New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
SEOUL, Nov 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 29 45.9 268.5 -323.6 Nov 28 -262.2 164.5 74.1 Nov 27 -67.1 382.8 -316.0 Nov 26 27.7 67.6 -93.7 Nov 23 163.8 48.5 -199.8 Nov 22 -37.3 261.7 -217.5 Nov 21 164.4 -80.1 -100.4 Nov 20 50.4 55.9 -127.3 Nov 19 -131.4 166.6 -38.8 Nov 16 -133.7 167.9 -38.5 Nov 15 -257.7 182.6 31.6 Nov 14 -70.5 103.8 -45.0 Nov 13 -476.0 -17.5 9.6 Nov 12 -155.1 104.8 36.9 Nov 9 -265.0 59.1 189.1 Nov 8 -117.8 -301.2 400.6 Nov 7 132.9 -33.0 -106.6 Month to date -612.1 1,775.5 -994.9 Year to date 13,792.5 3,802.7 -12,072.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.