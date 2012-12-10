SEOUL, Dec 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 10 269.4* -246.4 -20.3 Dec 07 202.3 91.2 -304.5 Dec 06 212.9 -11.0 -207.0 Dec 05 136.8 80.7 -161.9 Dec 04 95.1 -93.4 2.6 Dec 03 272.6 -194.5 -66.3 Nov 30 90.9 95.5 -191.3 Nov 29 45.2 261.6 -328.1 Nov 28 -262.2 164.5 74.1 Nov 27 -67.1 382.8 -316.0 Nov 26 27.7 67.6 -93.7 Nov 23 163.8 48.5 -199.8 Nov 22 -37.3 261.7 -217.5 Nov 21 164.4 -80.1 -100.4 Nov 20 50.4 55.9 -127.3 Month to date 1189.1 -373.3 -757.5 Year to date 15,071.8 3,518.0 -13,025.4 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 8 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1325.2 billion won($1.23 billion) worth. ($1 = 1081.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)