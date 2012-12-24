SEOUL, Dec 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 24 227.3* 12.7 -225.9 Dec 21 379.3 -72.6 -237.8 Dec 20 312.9 175.4 -291.7 Dec 18 220.8 37.5 -258.7 Dec 17 171.6 -127.4 -26.3 Dec 14 80.2 -81.8 15.1 Dec 13 534.8 -23.9 -485.9 Dec 12 209.8 55.9 -244.7 Dec 11 202.9 80.9 -280.9 Dec 10 278.7 -255.3 -20.7 Dec 07 202.3 91.2 -304.5 Dec 06 212.9 -11.0 -207.0 Dec 05 136.8 80.7 -161.9 Dec 04 95.1 -93.4 2.6 Dec 03 272.6 -194.5 -66.3 Nov 30 90.9 95.5 -191.3 Month to date 3,537.9 -325.6 -2,794.7 Year to date 17,420.7 3,565.7 -15,062.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 17 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 3628.9 billion won ($3.38 billion) worth. ($1 = 1074.3300 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)