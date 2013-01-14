BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL, Jan 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 14 -96.3 102.6 2.9 Jan 11 -11.5 -154.7 167.3 Jan 10 1.4 -42.3 43.5 Jan 9 10.5 -132.4 131.1 Jan 8 45.9 -112.8 78.4 Jan 7 -33.4 14.3 25.6 Jan 4 54.4 -134.9 86.5 Jan 3 111.1 -70.0 -44.6 Jan 2 174.0 76.4 -252.5 Dec 28 -28.0 179.2 -139.8 Dec 27 -167.2 45.4 128.7 Dec 26 239.3 252.9 -477.0 Dec 24 224.7 14.3 -225.3 Dec 21 379.3 -72.6 -237.8 Dec 20 312.9 175.4 -291.7 Dec 18 220.8 37.5 -258.7 Month to date 256.0 -453.8 238.3 Year to date 256.0 -453.8 238.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.