SEOUL, Jan 15 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Jan 15 -232.6 49.1 184.0
Jan 14 -92.4 98.5 3.1
Jan 11 -11.5 -154.7 167.3
Jan 10 1.4 -42.3 43.5
Jan 9 10.5 -132.4 131.1
Jan 8 45.9 -112.8 78.4
Jan 7 -33.4 14.3 25.6
Jan 4 54.4 -134.9 86.5
Jan 3 111.1 -70.0 -44.6
Jan 2 174.0 76.4 -252.5
Dec 28 -28.0 179.2 -139.8
Dec 27 -167.2 45.4 128.7
Dec 26 239.3 252.9 -477.0
Dec 24 224.7 14.3 -225.3
Dec 21 379.3 -72.6 -237.8
Dec 20 312.9 175.4 -291.7
Dec 18 220.8 37.5 -258.7
Month to date 27.3 -408.8 422.5
Year to date 27.3 -408.8 422.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
336.5 billion won ($318.61 million) worth.
($1 = 1056.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Daum Kim)