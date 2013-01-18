Valeant rallies support with key refi
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
SEOUL, Jan 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 18 31.9 -14.9 -14.9 Jan 17 -115.0 46.7 86.3 Jan 16 -90.4 -35.2 131.7 Jan 15 -227.7 44.3 184.0 Jan 14 -92.4 98.5 3.1 Jan 11 -11.5 -154.7 167.3 Jan 10 1.4 -42.3 43.5 Jan 9 10.5 -132.4 131.1 Jan 8 45.9 -112.8 78.4 Jan 7 -33.4 14.3 25.6 Jan 4 54.4 -134.9 86.5 Jan 3 111.1 -70.0 -44.6 Jan 2 174.0 76.4 -252.5 Dec 28 -28.0 179.2 -139.8 Dec 27 -167.2 45.4 128.7 Dec 26 239.3 252.9 -477.0 Dec 24 224.7 14.3 -225.3 Dec 21 379.3 -72.6 -237.8 Month to date -141.3 -417.0 625.7 Year to date -141.3 -417.0 625.7 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
MILAN, March 10 Troubled Italian lender Veneto Banca said on Friday it would give shareholders an extra week to accept a settlement offer aimed at removing the risk of lawsuits.
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: