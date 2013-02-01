SEOUL, Feb 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 1 -33.6* 4.2 3.7 Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6 Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1 Jan 29 -36.5 216.5 -176.7 Jan 28 -490.7 415.8 71.2 Jan 25 -490.0 131.9 350.7 Jan 24 -193.6 37.4 172.0 Jan 23 16.3 -119.6 120.6 Jan 22 -203.2 220.8 6.0 Jan 21 -183.7 180.4 11.9 Jan 18 31.2 -14.5 -4.6 Jan 17 -115.0 46.7 86.3 Jan 16 -90.4 -35.2 131.7 Jan 15 -227.7 44.3 184.0 Jan 14 -92.4 98.5 3.1 Jan 11 -11.5 -154.7 167.3 Month to date -33.6 4.2 3.7 Year to date -1,922.0 954.3 1,080.5 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign inverstors were net sellers for 7 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1409.2 billion korean won (Reporting by Jane Chung)