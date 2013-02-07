Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
SEOUL, Feb 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 7 71.9 -84.6 14.8 Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6 Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6 Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6 Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8 Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6 Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1 Jan 29 -36.5 216.5 -176.7 Jan 28 -490.7 415.8 71.2 Jan 25 -490.0 131.9 350.7 Jan 24 -193.6 37.4 172.0 Jan 23 16.3 -119.6 120.6 Jan 22 -203.2 220.8 6.0 Jan 21 -183.7 180.4 11.9 Jan 18 31.2 -14.5 -4.6 Jan 17 -115.0 46.7 86.3 Month to date 14.2 -299.6 267.4 Year to date -1,874.2 650.4 1,344.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.