SEOUL, Feb 8 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 8 51.4 66.1 -133.5
Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5
Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6
Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6
Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6
Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8
Jan 31 -81.2 127.2 -49.6
Jan 30 -83.6 156.1 -65.1
Jan 29 -36.5 216.5 -176.7
Jan 28 -490.7 415.8 71.2
Jan 25 -490.0 131.9 350.7
Jan 24 -193.6 37.4 172.0
Jan 23 16.3 -119.6 120.6
Jan 22 -203.2 220.8 6.0
Jan 21 -183.7 180.4 11.9
Jan 18 31.2 -14.5 -4.6
Month to date 70.8 -238.4 133.6
Year to date -1,817.6 711.6 1,210.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Narae Kim)