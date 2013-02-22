BRIEF-Villa World says purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
SEOUL, Feb 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 22 -4.2 215.5 -196.5 Feb 21 283.8 -279.9 14.1 Feb 20 583.0 226.0 -760.9 Feb 19 63.3 8.4 -65.5 Feb 18 16.1 43.1 -59.9 Feb 15 -2.0 56.2 -60.8 Feb 14 90.8 22.7 -122.1 Feb 13 109.9 247.0 -356.9 Feb 12 125.5 -152.1 11.9 Feb 8 55.2 63.0 -133.2 Feb 7 77.1 -89.5 14.5 Feb 6 -81.0 -17.5 106.6 Feb 5 5.4 -127.8 125.6 Feb 4 48.0 -71.5 16.6 Feb 1 -30.2 1.8 3.8 Month to date 1,340.8 145.3 -1,462.7 Year to date -547.6 1,095.3 -385.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
WASHINGTON, March 6 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled long-awaited legislation on Monday to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."