SEOUL, July 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 15 108.0* -35.2 -63.0 Jul 12 143.0 -149.9 5.7 Jul 11 292.0 283.5 -573.6 Jul 10 -38.5 3.8 39.7 Jul 9 -88.7 140.1 -55.3 Jul 8 -205.2 168.4 33.7 Jul 5 -147.1 -102.5 242.4 Jul 4 -78.1 78.0 1.5 Jul 3 -235.3 -33.5 270.6 Jul 2 48.3 19.6 -60.7 Jul 1 -44.5 -65.6 71.3 Jun 28 491.7 -124.9 -358.5 Jun 27 113.1 -69.9 -57.9 Jun 26 -214.5 21.1 197.3 Jun 25 -134.2 212.3 -95.2 Month to date -230.1 292.7 -89.8 Year to date -10,251.6 8,735.3 2,014.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 543 billion won ($482.88 million)worth. ($1 = 1124.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Michelle Kim)