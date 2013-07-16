BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
SEOUL, July 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 16 18.4* -91.1 69.4 Jul 15 111.8 -39.2 -62.8 Jul 12 143.0 -149.9 5.7 Jul 11 292.0 283.5 -573.6 Jul 10 -38.5 3.8 39.7 Jul 9 -88.7 140.1 -55.3 Jul 8 -205.2 168.4 33.7 Jul 5 -147.1 -102.5 242.4 Jul 4 -78.1 78.0 1.5 Jul 3 -235.3 -33.5 270.6 Jul 2 48.3 19.6 -60.7 Jul 1 -44.5 -65.6 71.3 Jun 28 491.7 -124.9 -358.5 Jun 27 113.1 -69.9 -57.9 Jun 26 -214.5 21.1 197.3 Month to date -207.9 197.6 -20.2 Year to date -10,229.5 8,640.3 2,083.8 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 565.2 billion won ($503.77 million) worth. ($1 = 1121.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).