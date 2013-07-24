SEOUL, July 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 24 181.5* 25.1 -201.3 Jul 23 320.8 30.4 -332.2 Jul 22 22.0 143.9 -151.6 Jul 19 -109.5 70.0 24.2 Jul 18 -109.3 -3.8 115.2 Jul 17 133.9 230.1 -357.2 Jul 16 30.4 -103.2 69.4 Jul 15 111.8 -39.2 -62.8 Jul 12 143.0 -149.9 5.7 Jul 11 292.0 283.5 -573.6 Jul 10 -38.5 3.8 39.7 Jul 9 -88.7 140.1 -55.3 Jul 8 -205.2 168.4 33.7 Jul 5 -147.1 -102.5 242.4 Jul 4 -78.1 78.0 1.5 Month to date 243.5 681.1 -923.1 Year to date -9,778.1 9,123.8 1,181.0 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 524.3 billion won ($469.36 million) worth. ($1 = 1117.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)