BRIEF-Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
SEOUL, Aug 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 6 -164.3 118.9 46.6 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Jul 31 12.0 102.6 -111.2 Jul 30 98.5 237.5 -314.9 Jul 29 80.5 -136.6 52.9 Jul 26 210.0 -111.4 -96.9 Jul 25 158.3 73.4 -78.6 Jul 24 188.8 17.8 -202.3 Jul 23 320.8 30.4 -332.2 Jul 22 22.0 143.9 -151.6 Jul 19 -109.5 70.0 24.2 Jul 18 -109.3 -3.8 115.2 Jul 17 133.9 230.1 -357.2 Month to date 77.5 -10.8 -53.0 Year to date -9,133.9 9,124.4 578.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Michelle Kim)
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
HHS SECRETARY PRICE SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL BRING FORWARD SOLUTIONS TO HIGH DRUG PRICES IN LATER PHASES OF HEALTH PLAN