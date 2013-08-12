SEOUL, Aug 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 12 -55.4* 92.9 -40.8 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Aug 8 -162.9 120.7 36.3 Aug 7 -126.0 -70.6 204.7 Aug 6 -152.4 106.9 46.7 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Jul 31 12.0 102.6 -111.2 Jul 30 98.5 237.5 -314.9 Jul 29 80.5 -136.6 52.9 Jul 26 210.0 -111.4 -96.9 Jul 25 158.3 73.4 -78.6 Jul 24 188.8 17.8 -202.3 Jul 23 320.8 30.4 -332.2 Jul 22 22.0 143.9 -151.6 Month to date -299.4 115.8 193.5 Year to date -9,510.8 9,251.1 824.7 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 541.3 billion won ($486.66 million)worth. ($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)