SEOUL, Aug 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 13 164.2 151.1 -312.6 Aug 12 -58.6 96.1 -40.7 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Aug 8 -162.9 120.7 36.3 Aug 7 -126.0 -70.6 204.7 Aug 6 -152.4 106.9 46.7 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Jul 31 12.0 102.6 -111.2 Jul 30 98.5 237.5 -314.9 Jul 29 80.5 -136.6 52.9 Jul 26 210.0 -111.4 -96.9 Jul 25 158.3 73.4 -78.6 Jul 24 188.8 17.8 -202.3 Jul 23 320.8 30.4 -332.2 Month to date -138.4 270.1 -119.1 Year to date -9,349.8 9,405.3 512.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Narae Kim)