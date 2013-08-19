Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SEOUL, Aug 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 19 100.7* -169.3 65.5 Aug 16 220.0 -9.5 -194.5 Aug 14 358.1 -30.8 -323.4 Aug 13 173.8 141.6 -311.0 Aug 12 -58.6 96.1 -40.7 Aug 9 -44.6 -4.2 46.2 Aug 8 -162.9 120.7 36.3 Aug 7 -126.0 -70.6 204.7 Aug 6 -152.4 106.9 46.7 Aug 5 90.9 -93.4 3.5 Aug 2 87.5 -25.1 -50.7 Aug 1 63.4 -11.2 -52.5 Jul 31 12.0 102.6 -111.2 Jul 30 98.5 237.5 -314.9 Jul 29 80.5 -136.6 52.9 Month to date 550.0 50.9 -569.9 Year to date -8,661.4 9,186.2 61.3 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 852.6 billion won ($765.63 million) worth. ($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.